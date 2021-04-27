Brokerages Anticipate Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

