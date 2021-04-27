FLC Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 6,920 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NEM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. 178,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

