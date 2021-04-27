Amon Market Cap Tops $4.49 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Amon has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $25,944.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00066958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00787643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,433.44 or 0.08117807 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.