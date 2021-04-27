ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, ZINC has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $140,919.38 and approximately $2,353.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00066958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00787643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,433.44 or 0.08117807 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

