Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,985,000 after purchasing an additional 670,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $976,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

