$0.66 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. 1,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,782. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

