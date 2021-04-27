Welch Group LLC Has $683,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $341.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

