Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.37 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,586,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

