34,246 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

PAVE stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 1,882,985 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

