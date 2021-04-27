Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

