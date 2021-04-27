Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 586 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. 9,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.