Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,570,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,975. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $135.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

