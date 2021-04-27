Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 52,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

