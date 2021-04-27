HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 2,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $752.13 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

