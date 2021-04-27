Morgan Stanley Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of PM opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 380.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

