Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of RTX opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

