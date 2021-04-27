Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Shares of RTX opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $82.07.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.