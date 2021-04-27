VAULT (VAULT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,221.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00018875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $5,221.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,226 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

