K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.42.

A number of analysts have commented on KNT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,832,957.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.