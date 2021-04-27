Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,624. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

