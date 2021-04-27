Zacks: Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.51. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

