Diligent Investors LLC Sells 296 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,599,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. 116,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.