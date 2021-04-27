Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 450,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

