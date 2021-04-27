Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,302. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

