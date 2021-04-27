Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $99,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,480. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

