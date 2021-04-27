Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp accounts for 3.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 493,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 178,706 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

PPBI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 8,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

