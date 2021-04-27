Hamilton Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 871.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,364 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. 41,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,967. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31.

