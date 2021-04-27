Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $25.88 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,194 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 3.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $25,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,558. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $179.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

