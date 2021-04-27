Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 6,250 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. 153,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,753,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

