Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 809 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,585. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15.

