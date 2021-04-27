Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

FV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,644. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

