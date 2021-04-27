Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.45. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

