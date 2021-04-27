Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Raised by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after buying an additional 172,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $163.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

