FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

FSBW traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.50. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $285.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

