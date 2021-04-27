Conning Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. United Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

