BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.56 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.26 and its 200 day moving average is $275.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

