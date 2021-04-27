Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. 5,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,645. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

