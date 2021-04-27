Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.36. 64,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,257. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

