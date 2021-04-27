Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

IAA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. 20,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.