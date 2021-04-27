TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. TriNet Group updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.86 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.42-$3.90 EPS.

NYSE TNET traded down $5.83 on Tuesday, reaching $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

