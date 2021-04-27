Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,182 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for approximately 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $119,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.40. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,608. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

