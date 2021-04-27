Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 52,006 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,006 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $59,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CMD traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 4,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,208. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $89.76. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

