Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Dorman Products worth $92,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,775,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $3,830,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

DORM stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. 4,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.59 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

