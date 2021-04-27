Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Announce $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report earnings per share of $3.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35. Celanese posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.16.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,195. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Celanese by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $19,956,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

