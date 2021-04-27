Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 198,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

