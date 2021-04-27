RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 96.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RealTract has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $2,232.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.04 or 0.00803771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00097687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.77 or 0.08225601 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

