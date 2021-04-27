BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,105 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 52.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.65. 27,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

