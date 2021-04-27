Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $1.70

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003089 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $27,420.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,996.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.33 or 0.04830035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.34 or 0.00473386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $889.04 or 0.01616543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.24 or 0.00720489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00518389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00425428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.