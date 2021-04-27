Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Penta has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $142,570.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.04 or 0.00803771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00097687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.77 or 0.08225601 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

