Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $26.95 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $26.95 million and $1.79 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

