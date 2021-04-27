Analysts Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%.
Shares of PAC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.92. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
