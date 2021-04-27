Analysts Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%.

PAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of PAC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.92. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.